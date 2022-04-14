Jeffery Neal

Sept. 15, 1962–April 10, 2022

Jeffery Carl Neal, 59, of Summitville, Indiana, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Traverse City, Michigan.

The Ironton, native was born Sept. 15, 1962, a son of Dorothy A. Clement Neal, of Kitts Hill, and the late Harless R. “Dick” Neal.

Jeff was a 1981 graduate of Rock Hill High School and of the Missionary Baptist faith.

He was a retired laborer for the Circle B Local 120 Union.

Jeff was a hardworking family man.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and going on family vacations.

He took pride in everything he did.

He loved to build model cars/trucks, also he loved his RC cars, flying kites and collecting Zippo lighters.

After retirement, he enjoyed helping his brother, Rick, and good friend, George.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Willard and Norma Clement, and paternal grandparents, Alonzo and Effie Runyon Neal.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Emily Jones Neal, whom he married July 2, 2011; five children, Jason Neal, of Lucasville, Tiffany Neal, and her fiancé, Kary Wilson of Alexandria, Indiana

Tasha (Andy) Wheeler, of Ironton, Jarod Neal, of Summitville, Indiana, Morgan Jones, of Gaston, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Kailyn, Mason, Peyton and Jayden Neal, Khloe and Cameron Wilson

Jaxson Bridenthal, Kadence and Maddox Wheeler; sister, Connie (Lloyd) Pancake of Hecla; brother, Rick (Angie) Neal of Ironton; mother of four of children, Brenda Neal (Jason, Tiffany, Tasha and Jarod); two nieces and one nephew; and his best friend and favorite dog, Roo.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences and view our video tribute, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.