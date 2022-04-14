Lady Fighting Tigers topple Lady Panthers in OVC game

By Jim Walker

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers put things together.

Keegan Moore supplied the strong pitching and the offense scored often in a 15-0 win over the Chesapeake Lady Panthers in a 5-inning Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Moore fired a 3-hitter and struck out 12 of the 15 outs. She walked just one.

Ironton had 9 hits with Moore going 3-3 with a double, home run and 2 runs batted in. Emily Weber was 2-3 with 4 RBI, Graycie Brammer 1-3 and 2 RBI, Katelyn Moore 1-3, Aubrey Ferguson 1-2 with a triple and Braylin Wallace 1-1.

Ironton (5-0, 4-0) took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Jada Rogers drew one of her 4 walks, Weber was hit by a pitch, and 2 outs later Brammer was safe on an error as the runs scored.

The lead went to 6-0 in the second inning.

With one out, Wallace and Rogers walked and moved up on a passed ball. Weber then singled both runners home.

Keegan Moore capped the rally as she spanked a 3-1 pitch over the fence in centerfield for a 2-run homer.

The Lady Fighting Tigers put the game out of reach with 9 runs in the third inning.

With one out, Ferguson tripled and scored when Kylie Miller reached on an error. Wallace singled and Rogers walked to load the bases.

Weber came through with her second 2-run single and it was 9-0.

Keegan Moore was hit by a pitch and Rogers stole home. Bella Sorbilli walked to load the bases. Katelyn Moore walked to force in a run and Weber scored on a passed ball. Brammer then doubled home 2 more runs.

Ferguson and Miller walked and Wallace was hit by a pitch. Ferguson scored on a passed ball to cap the rally.

Jaelyn Adkins was 1-2 with a double and Mckenna brown and Riley Isaacs each went 1-2 to account for Chesapeake’s offense.

Chesapeake 000 00 = 0 3 2

Ironton 249 0x = 15 9 0

Hannah Webb, Riley Isaacs (3), Angel Handley (4) and Jaedyn Adkins. Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. W-Moore (IP-5.0, H-3, R-0, K-12, BB-1). L-Webb (IP-2.1, H-6, R-12, ER-10, K-4, BB-4, HBP-2). Isaacs (IP-0.2, H-1, R-3, ER-3, K-0, BB-5, HBP-1). Hundley (IP-1.0, H-2, R-0, K-1, BB-0). Hitting-CHS: Mckenna Brown 1-2, Riley Isaacs 1-2, Jaelyn Adkins 1-2 2B; Ironton: Jada Rogers 4-BB, Emily Weber 2-3, 4-RBI, Keegan Moore 3-3 2B HR 2-RBI, Katelyn Moore 1-3, Graycie Brammer 1-3 2-RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 1-2 3B, Braylin Wallace 1-1.