Redwomen top Blue Angels, Lady Pointers in OVC

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Maybe the Rock Hill Redwomen should do a women’s shaver commercial. They seem to have a knack for playing close shave decision games.

The Redwomen were at it again on Tuesday and they managed to avoid any nicks as they edged the Gallipolis Blue Angels 4-2 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Gallipolis got a run in the top of the first inning when Jenna Harrison tripled and Abby Hammons followed with a double.

Rock Hill came right back to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning.

Aleigha Matney led off with a base hit, went to third on a hit by Charlee Long and scored on a throwing error. Long moved up on a wild pitch and scored on Nevaeh Hackworth’s ground out.

The Blue Angels tied the game in the third. Harrison singled, stole second, went to third on a ground out and scored on an overthrow.

Rock Hill answered with a run in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.

Long singled with one out, went to second on a wild pitch and scored when Hackworth was safe on an error.

The Redwomen got and insurance a run in the bottom of the fifth as Matney walked, stole second and rode home on a clutch 2-out double by Abby Morrison;

Isabelle Melvin got the win with a 5-hitter. She struck out 7, did not issue a walk and both runs were earned.

Taylor Mathie took the loss as she went the first 3 innings. She gave up 3 hits, 3 runs — 2 earned — with 3 strikeouts and no walks.

Harrison was 3-3 with a triple.

Gallipolis 101 000 0 = 2 5 3

Rock Hill 201 010 x = 4 4 0

Taylor Mathie, Bella Barnette (4) and Maddi Meadows. Isabelle Melvin and Shaylin Matney. W-Melvin (IP-7.0, H-5, R-2, ER-2, K-7, BB-0). L-Mathie (IP-3.0, H-3, R-3, ER-2, K-3, BB-0). Barnette (IP-3.0, H-1, R-1, ER-1, K-6, BB-3). Hitting-GAHS: Jenna Harrison 3-3, 3B Abby Hammons 1-3 2B RBI, Taylor Mathie 1-3; RH: Aleigha Matney 1-2, Charlee Long 2-2, Nevaeh Hackworth RBI, Abby Morrison 1-3 2B RBI.

—————

Rock Hill 15

South Point 2

SOUTH POINT — Finally, a game the Rock Hill Redwomen can let their hair down.

After one close game after another, the Redwomen cruised to a 15-2 win over the South Point Lady Pointers in a 5-inning Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Rock Hill (5-2, 3-2) banged out 15 hits en route to the easy win after numerous close games this season.

Isabelle Melvin got the pitching win with a 4-hitter. She fanned 6 and did not walk a batter.

Melvin also went 4-for-4 with 2 doubles and a run batted in.

Abby Morrison was 2-2 with 3 RBI, Montana Casey 3-4 with a double and RBI, Tabbi Miller 2-4, Charlee Long 2-4 and an RBI Aleigha Matney 1-2 with an RBI, Shaylin Matney 1-4 with 2 RBI and Emily Lewis had an RBI.

Rock Hill got 2 runs in the first as Matney walked, moved up on a wild pitch and scored when Long singled. Long went to second on the throw home, took third on a ground out and scored on Abby Morrison’s sacrifice fly.

The Redwomen got 4 runs in the second to lead 6-0.

Melvin doubled moved up on a ground out and scored on a missed third strike.

Casey and Matney singled, Long and Nevaeh Hackworth walked and Morrison had an RBI single.

Rock Hill got 3 runs in the third on a hit by Melvin, a walk to Lewis, a 2-RBI double by Casey and Matney had a sacrifice fly.

Rock Hill ended the game earl with a 5-run fifth inning.

Matney walked and Morrison singled with 2 outs. Tabbi Miller singled, Melvin doubled, Shaylin Matney singled, Lewis walked and Casey singled.

South Point avoided the shutout with two runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Raegan Dickess led off with a single, went to third on a hit by Maddy Evans and both runners scored when Kodee Langdon reached on an error.

Dickess was 2-2, Evans 1-2 and Allie Stidham 1-3 for South Point.

Rock Hill 243 06 = 15 15 2

South Point 002 00 = 2 4 3

Isabelle Melvin and Shaylin Matney. Sadie Perkins, Maddy Evans (5) and Aleeia Kleinman. W-Melvin (IP-5.0, H-4, R-2, ER-0, K-6, BB-0). L-Perkins (IP-4.0, H-10, R-10, ER-10, K-3, BB-6). Evans (IP-1.0, H-5, R-5, ER_3, K-2, BB-1). Hitting-RH: Aleigha Matney 1-2 RBI, Charlee Long 2-4 RBI, Abby Morrison 2-2 3-RBI, Tabbi Miller 2-4, Isabelle Melvin 4-4 2-2B RBI, Shaylin Matney 1-4 2-RBI, Emily Lewis RBI, Montana Casey 3-4 2B RBI; SP: Allie Stidham 1-3, Maddy Evans 1-2, Raegan Dickess 2-2.