Thelma Hale

Thelma Hale

Thelma Lucille Hale, 80, of Ironton, died on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

No services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Community Hospice 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland, Kentucky 41101.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Hale family with arrangements.

To make online condolences to the Wilson family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

