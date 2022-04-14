Weary Lady Hornets fall to Blue Angels

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — Road weary.

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets played their second road game in as many days and fell for the second straight time as the Gallipolis Blue Angels posted a 7-2 Ohio Valley Conference win on Wednesday.

Bella Barnette scattered 8 hits to get the win. She struck out 8 but walked 7 and both runs were earned.

Kaleigh Murphy started and took the loss. She went two-thirds of an inning allowing 2 hits, 4 unearned runs with a strikeout and a walk.

Abbie Deeds worked 5.1 innings in relief. She gave up 7 hits, 3 runs with one earned, fanned 3 and walked 3.

Rylee Harmon was 2-3 with a double, Jordyn Dale 2-2 with an RBI, Deeds and Kassidy Travis 1-2, and Rylee Black and Murphy 1-4. Murphy drove in the other Coal Grove run.

Jenna Harrison was 3-4 with a double, Taylor Mathie 2-3 with a double and RBI, and Bree Cemini 2-4 with 2 RBI.

Coal Grove 000 200 0 = 2 8 4

Gallipolis 200 104 x = 7 9 0

Kaleigh Murphy, Abbie Deeds (2) and Katie Deeds. Bella Barnette and Madrid Meadows. W-Barnette (IP-7.0, H-8, R-2, ER-2, K-8, BB-7). L-Murphy (IP-0.2, H-2, R-4, ER-0, K-1, BB-1). Deeds (IP-5.1, H-7, R-3, ER-1, K-3, BB-3). Hitting-CG: Kaleigh Murphy 1-4 RBI, Jordyn Dale 2-2 RBI, Rylee Harmon 2-3 2B, Rylee Black 1-4, Abbie Deeds 1-2, Kassidy Travis 1-2; GAHS: Jenna Harrison 3-4 2B, Abby Hammons 1-3 RBI, Bree Cemini 2-4 2-RBI, Taylor Mathie 2-3 2B RBI Emma Hammons 1-4.