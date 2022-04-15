Baldridge’s EMS compliance bill signed Gov. DeWine

COLUMBUS — A technical error in the Ohio Revised Code that did not allow Emergency Medical Services personnel to honor do-not-resuscitate orders has been fixed after the governor signed State Rep. Brian Baldridge’s House Bill 138 into law Wednesday.

Previously, the Ohio Revised Code was expanded to permit physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses to sign DNR orders. However, EMS personnel could only comply with DNR orders that had been issued by a physician.

“I’m pleased the state Legislature has recognized this error and has joined me in taking the proper steps to correct it,” Baldridge said. “This is common sense legislation and I trust the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire and Transportation Services will establish an appropriate scope of practice for EMS personnel.”

The legislation corrects that technical error and allows EMS personnel to comply with DNR orders from all practitioners that Ohio law currently permits to write them.

House Bill 138 was voted out of both chambers unanimously prior to heading to the governor’s office. The legislation will go into effect in 90 days.

Baldridge represents the 90th legislative district, which covers part of Lawrence County.