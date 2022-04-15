Brown urges FDA action on recalled baby formula

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following multiple reports of illness and two deaths linked to recalled infant formula manufactured by Abbott Nutrition, U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, sent a letter to Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf to demand information on the FDA’s actions and plans to investigate these reports and to prevent other infants from falling ill.

Because of this recall, parents are now facing shortages of baby formula, Brown’s office said. The senators requested information on the current status of the FDA’s investigation into the contaminated infant formula, steps the agency is taking to make sure there is enough infant formula on the shelves despite the shortage, and work the FDA is doing to provide information to families and caregivers affected by the recall and contaminated products.

They are also seeking information about the FDA’s interactions with Abbott Nutrition prior to the recall and pressing the FDA to explain the apparent delay in their response following initial reports of infant illness.

“As you are aware, the FDA is responsible for overseeing manufacturers of infant formulas, the senators said in their letter. “Parents, caregivers and the greater public rely upon the FDA to ensure infant formula on the shelves in our grocery stores and food pantries is safe to consume and supports healthy growth. It is unacceptable that FDA was made aware of complaints and positive cases related to the Abbott Nutrition facility months before Abbott finally issued its voluntary recall of potentially contaminated infant formula, yet failed to alert the public, immediately initiate an inspection, or demand Abbott issue an immediate recall of these infant formula products.”

Powdered infant formula manufactured at Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan was recalled in February due to reports of possible bacterial contamination affecting Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.

Parents and caregivers who want to check if their powdered formula is part of the recall can do so at the company’s website.