Published 12:36 pm Friday, April 15, 2022

James Shope

James “Richard” Shope, 75, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo (Stapleton) Shope.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Mike Huff officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Veteran Section, with military graveside rites provided by the VFW Post 8850.

Visitation for friends and family will be Tuesday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

