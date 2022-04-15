Lavanso Dotson

Published 3:42 pm Friday, April 15, 2022

By Obituaries

Lavanso Dotson

Lavanso S. Dotson, 42, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 915 Eight Ave., Huntington, West Virginia.

Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held 12–1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, also at the church.

Schneider Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Geneal Adams

Wanda Snider

James Shope

Houston Bennett

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you feel the $300 application and inspection fees for food trucks in Ironton is too high?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...