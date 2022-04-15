Slay joins Herd basketball staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni announced the addition of Tamar Slay to the staff as an assistant coach.

“I am pleased to add a respected name in Tamar to the staff,” D’Antoni said.

“The way he played, he was respected the way he carried himself off the floor. He’s going to add a ton of basketball knowledge and a ton of contacts in recruiting. Players will recognize who they are talking to.

“With our whole staff, roads have taken us all of the over the world, but it seems like all roads lead back to West Virginia.”

Slay was a standout at Marshall from 1998-2002. His 1,792 points rank ninth in program history and his 251 made threes led the program for nearly 15 years before being surpassed in 2017 by Austin Loop.

Slay was inducted into the Marshall Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.

“It’s an honor to be back at Marshall,” Slay said. “It’s where I played. I’m back in my home state. I also get to learn under Coach D’Antoni.

“Everyone on the staff are Southern West Virginia guys. It’s a dream come true. I didn’t think this would happen, but now that it’s here I’m extremely excited about it.”

The native of Beckley, West Virginia, was taken with the 54th overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft by the New Jersey Nets where played for two seasons and made an appearance in the 2003 NBA Finals.

In 2004, he was taken by Charlotte Bobcats in the expansion draft. After his time ended in the NBA, he played eight seasons in Europe, including seven in Italy.

Prior to joining the Herd men’s basketball staff, Slay established Tamar Slay Basketball Enterprises in 2014.

The purpose of the organization is to identify and create opportunities to train, cultivate, educate, develop and promote basketball players, programs, events and facilities.

