Wanda Snider

Wanda Lou Snider, 70, of South Point, died on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Snider.

Funeral services will be noon on Tuesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, Burlington.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.

Condolences may be expressed at Schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.