Wanda Snider

Published 12:38 pm Friday, April 15, 2022

By Obituaries

Wanda Snider

Wanda Lou Snider, 70, of South Point, died on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Snider.

Funeral services will be noon on Tuesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, Burlington.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.

Condolences may be expressed at Schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Geneal Adams

James Shope

Houston Bennett

Thelma Hale

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    The deadline for filing income taxes is coming up on May 18. Have you done yours yet?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...