EDITORIAL: Stay safe on the county’s roadways

The past two weeks have been tragic in Lawrence County, with three young lives, all from the class of 2021, ended in auto accidents.

Last week, Tony N. Blankenship, of Chesapeake, and Shaianna N. Laber, of Chesapeake, were killed in a two-vehicle collision on State Route 7, while on Thursday, Houston Bennett died when he was struck by a vehicle.

While the cause of these accidents remain under investigation, we urge all to continue to use caution at all times on the road — follow all posted signs, avoid distracted driving, wear safety belts, be mindful of pedestrians and stay alert.

It is easy to take the safety our modern transportation system for granted, but the fact remains that the road is one of the most dangerous things we encounter in everyday life.

Three people, who deserved a bright future, were lost this month. We extend our condolences to their friends and family and our hope is that this tragedy can at least serve as a reminder of the need to stay vigilant on the roadways.