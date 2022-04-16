Lady Fighting Tigers hold off Bath County

By JIM WALKER

PEDRO — Don’t let the final score define Keegan Moore’s pitching performance.

Moore pitched a 5-hitter as the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers held off the Bath County Lady Wildcats 8-6 on Friday.

Moore not only gave up just 5 hits, she struck out 12 and did not walk a batter and all 6 runs were unearned due to 4 Ironton errors.

The Lady Fighting Tigers (6-1) had plenty of offense with 12 hits led by the other Moore for Ironton. Katelyn Moore went 3-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Keegan Moore was 2-3 with 2 doubles.

Aubrey Ferguson was 2-4 with a double and an RBI, Bella Sorbilli 2-4 with an RBI, Braylin Wallace 1-3, Jada Rogers 1-3 with an RBI and Emily Weber was 1-4 with an RBI.

Ironton got a run in the first when Emily Weber singled, moved up on a passed ball and scored on a hit by Bella Sorbilli.

The lead went to 3-0 in the second inning.

Katelyn Moore singled and both Wallace and Kylie Miller reached on errors to load the bases. Rogers grounded out to first base as a run scored and Weber grounded out to score Wallace.

The Lady Fighting Tigers scored 2 more runs in the third to lead 5-0.

Keegan Moore doubled and courtesy runner Katelyn Williams went to third on a hit by Sorbilli. Ferguson hit into a fielder’s choice as a run scored.

Sorbilli went on an error and Keegan Moore’s base hit drove her home.

Ironton went up 6-0 in the fourth when Rogers singled, stole second and third and scored when Graycie Brammer grounded out.

The Lady Fighting Tigers got what proved to be the winning runs in the fifth inning.

Ferguson and Katelyn Moore doubled for a run, Wallace singled to put runners on the corners and Rogers reached on an error for the final run.

Bath County (16-5) finally got on the scoreboard with 3 unearned runs in the top of the sixth.

With 2 outs, Diamond Wills reached on an error and Ashlee Rogers followed with a home run.

Taylor Hodson reached on an error and then Rae Leigh Purvis and Kirsten Vice singled for a run.

The Lady Wildcats got 3 more unearned runs in the seventh after 2 outs.

Ashtyn Barrett singled, Willis reached on an error and Rogers hit her second home run.

Moore got the next batter on a pop out to end the game.

Bath Co. 000 003 3 = 6 5 5

Ironton 122 120 x = 8 12 4

Kirsten Vice and Isabella Hughes. Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. W-Moore (IP-7.0, H-5, R-6, ER-0, K-12, BB-0, HBP-1). L-Vice (IP-6.0, H-12, R-8, ER-5, -1, BB-1). Hitting-BC: Ashtyn Barrett 1-4, Ashlee Rogers 2-3 2-HR 5-RBI, Rae Leigh Purvis 1-3, Kirsten Vice 1-3 RBI; Ironton: Emily Weber 1-4 RBI, Keegan Moore 2-3 2-2B, Bella Sorbilli 2-4 RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 2-4 2B RBI, Katelyn Moore 3-4 2B 2-RBI, Braylin Wallace 1-3, Jada Rogers 1-3 RBI.