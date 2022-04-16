Property transfers 4-16-2022

• James Michael Cassady ETA to Rockie and Norma L. Large, Elizabeth, $7,500

• Margaret Henderson, Debra S. Holmes, Frances J. Anderson to Edward S. and Linda S. Holmes, Ironton, $40,000

• Kevin Brown and Teresa Brown to Kyle Spriggs and Angel Spriggs, Ironton, $360,000

• Benjamin R. and Chelsey A. Smith to Carrie M. Boyle, 4th Ward, $110,500

• Shannon Dale Frye and Jessica Nicole Frye to David H. and Teresa L. Caranole, Fayette, $4,000

• Charles and Angela Freeman to Justin M. Wayand, Oak Hill, $197,000

• Janice M, Sheila, Gamoa L., S. Neil and Patrick S. Johnson to Jeffrey Blofeld, Rome, $75,000

• Arline Barnes to David Nunnally, Pauline Nunnally, Damon Nunnally and Regina Nunnally, Ironton, $90,000

• Sharon S. Delong to Mark Anthony Martin, Ironton, $149,900

• Terry McKinney, Joseph H. McKinney and Douglas Michael Crager to Lorraine M. Cochran, South Point, $151,000

• Steven R. Mays to Michael J. Merritt, Kitts Hill, $106,700

• Mark E. Workman to Prime Lending, a Plains Capital Company, Proctorville, $49,020

• Roger A. Meehling and Roger A. Meehling II to Randall K. Hill, Gloria F. Hill and George C. Hill, Proctorville, $412,500

• Danny Joe and Lorelei Holschuh and Deborah Dale and Richard Wiseman to Scottown Land Group LLC, Scottown, $3,500

• Michael Malone and Anna Malone to HSC Pedro LLC, an Alabama LLC, Pedro, $98,000

• Jennifer L. Adkins to Justin M. Samuels, South Point, $150,000

• Chad A. Rule to Miranda Rule, Proctorville, $230,000

• Danny F. Greene and Peggy L. Greene to Jerry Bester, Ironton, $135,000

• Shannon Garrido to Dayton Casto and Jaime Casto, Proctorville, $215,000

• Bryan Keith Rowe to David L. Barrow and Kimberly D. Barrow, Ironton, $85,000

• Sherry Kay Boggs to Frederick L. Wilburn II, Coal Grove, $13,000

• Michael Curtis Realty LLC to R&R Takhar LLC, Proctorville, $225,670

• Kevin E. Harrison to Janet A. Webb, Coal Grove, $165,000

• Minnie Dingus to Vernon Bohaychuk, Ironton, $26,951

• David Adkins to Stephen J. Balazs, Trustee of the Balazs Family Trust, Symmes, $94,500

• Ronnie Cox to Carl R. Sizemore III, Pedro, $350,000

• Jordan T. McCarty and Roger L. McCarty to Ashton K. McMackin, Kitts Hill, $235,000

• Estate of Noah L. Ball to Todd R. Robinson, Ironton, $50,000

• Jesse Wroten to Gary A. Ratcliff, Union, $10,000

• James L. Chaffin Life EST to Tammy Ward, Chesapeake, $147,900

• Dwight A. Dilley, Jacqueline S. Malone and Gladys L. Dilley to Samantha Malone, Ironton, $50,660

• Gregory Dingus and Jacqueline A. Dingus to Brian Nelson, Chesapeake, $45,000

• Richard A. Elliott and Tomara Elliott to Emily Oder and Braeden Newman, Proctorville, $76,800

• Jeannine B. Lambert, Life Estate only; Steven R. Lambert and Randall L. Lambert, Trustees of the Donald Lambert and Jeannine Lambert Trust, to Rick Rogers, Kitts Hill, $20,000

• Carl E. Bowen to Garry M. and Lisa A. Maynard, Willow Wood, $134,000

• ESC Real Estate LLC to McKenna S. Wells and Sean A. Scott, Proctorville, $295,000

• Dag Construction Group LLC to Rodney Blair, Chesapeake, $149,500

• Bruce D. Keeney to Bruce D. Keeney II, Bessie L Keeney and Gregory S. Keeney, Rome, $18,500

• Eddie R. Primm Executor Caralyn Primm INT to Eddie R. Primm, Ironton, $34,500

• Brian Dell Williams ET AL to Brandy J. Dickess and Mitchell A. Dickess, Kitts Hill, $100,000

• Patricia Heaberlin to Lennis Abrams, Ironton, $20,000

• Heather R. Hansen to Brittany Booth, Kitts Hill, $158,000

• Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB7 to Jeffrey K. Howard, Ironton, $72,500

• William H. Roberts AKA William Harris Roberts to Michael B. McWhorter and Tracy M. McWhorter, Perry, $95,000

• John H. Wise to Lacy R Stevens, Ironton, $82,000

• Riley Development Company to Rick C. Eplion, Proctorville, $30,000

• Riley Development Company to Brenda Eplion, Proctorville, $30,000

• Barbara K. Deeds to Margaret Ann Pancake and William D. Pancake, Coal Grove, $143,900

• James A. Scott and Kevin K. Allen to Geneva Craigmiles, Ironton, $135,000

• Howard and Romaine Perdue to Ernest W. Bonzo Revocable Trust and Mildred R. Bonzo Revocable Trust, Proctorville, $2,500