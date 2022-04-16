U.S. 60 ‘Continuous Green-T’ intersection complete

Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 16, 2022

By Staff Reports

ASHLAND, Ky. — Work to reconfigure the U.S. 60 and Boy Scout Road (KY 1012) intersection at Ashland for “continuous green-T” traffic is completed.

On Thursday evening, contractors and highway crews removed work zone barrels, activated new overhead signals, and switched U.S. 60 and KY 1012 traffic into its new pattern:

• Traffic on westbound US 60 coming from Ashland will not have to stop at the Boy Scout Road signal. Instead, both westbound lanes will have a continuous green signal allowing traffic to flow freely.

• On eastbound U.S. 60 going toward Ashland, the signal will stop traffic as usual — but in shorter cycles — to allow vehicles to cross to and from Boy Scout Road.

• On Boy Scout Road, traffic can turn right or left onto U.S. 60 at each green signal as usual — but also in shorter cycles. The key difference is that traffic turning left onto westbound U.S. 60 toward Summitt will cross into a new acceleration-merge lane and have several hundred feet to merge right into the free-flowing westbound U.S. 60 traffic.

A continuous green-T intersection, like the one now at U.S. 23 and Diederich Boulevard in Greenup County, is a low-cost intersection improvement that reduces congestion and signal wait times by allowing some traffic on a high-volume highway to move freely with a continuous green light.

More News

DeWine aims to overcome anger in Republican base

Food truck fees dominate council discussion

Justices send Statehouse maps back to drawing board….for fourth time

Baldridge’s EMS compliance bill signed Gov. DeWine

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you feel the $300 application and inspection fees for food trucks in Ironton is too high?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...