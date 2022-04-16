U.S. 60 ‘Continuous Green-T’ intersection complete

ASHLAND, Ky. — Work to reconfigure the U.S. 60 and Boy Scout Road (KY 1012) intersection at Ashland for “continuous green-T” traffic is completed.

On Thursday evening, contractors and highway crews removed work zone barrels, activated new overhead signals, and switched U.S. 60 and KY 1012 traffic into its new pattern:

• Traffic on westbound US 60 coming from Ashland will not have to stop at the Boy Scout Road signal. Instead, both westbound lanes will have a continuous green signal allowing traffic to flow freely.

• On eastbound U.S. 60 going toward Ashland, the signal will stop traffic as usual — but in shorter cycles — to allow vehicles to cross to and from Boy Scout Road.

• On Boy Scout Road, traffic can turn right or left onto U.S. 60 at each green signal as usual — but also in shorter cycles. The key difference is that traffic turning left onto westbound U.S. 60 toward Summitt will cross into a new acceleration-merge lane and have several hundred feet to merge right into the free-flowing westbound U.S. 60 traffic.

A continuous green-T intersection, like the one now at U.S. 23 and Diederich Boulevard in Greenup County, is a low-cost intersection improvement that reduces congestion and signal wait times by allowing some traffic on a high-volume highway to move freely with a continuous green light.