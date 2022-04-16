Williams hurls shutout to key Redmen win

By JIM WALKER

PEDRO — In Mark Twain’s book, Tom Sawyer used his wit to get 12 boys to whitewash a fence he was supposed to paint as a punishment.

Trenton Williams didn’t see doing a whitewash job as a punishment and did all the work himself as he threw a 5-hit shutout to help the Rock Hill Redmen beat the Ironton Fighting Tigers 3-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Williams was able to whitewash Ironton as he struck out 6, walked 2, hit a batter while scattering 5 hits.

Ironton’s Trevor Kleinman pitched well in defeat. He went 5 innings give up 3 unearned runs, striking out 8 and walking 2. Jacob Sloan pitched one perfect inning in relief.

Rock Hill got all the runs it needed by scoring 2 unearned runs in the first inning.

Dylan Griffith led off with a single and stole second. Dawson Lewis reached on an error and Griffith scored.

Isaiah Kelly walked and after a strikeout, Lewis scored on a wild pitch.

The Redmen added a run in the fifth when Griffith reached on a one-out error, stole second and scored on a 2-out single by Tyler Brammer.

Ironton (3-5, 2-3) had a rally brewing in the first inning.

Sloan singled, Brady Moatz drew a 2-out walk and Connor Kleinman was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Williams then struck out the next batter to end the inning.

The Fighting Tigers only other real threat came in the fifth.

Jon Wylie singled and Sloan walked with one out. But Williams got a fly out and a ground out to end the inning.

Griffith was 2-4 to pace Rock Hill while Kelly was 1-1, Brammer 1-3 with an RBI and Triston Pemberton 1-3.

Sloan was 2-3 for Ironton. Kleinman and Aldridge were 1-3 and Wylie 1-4.

Ironton 000 000 0 = 0 5 3

Rock Hill 200 010 x = 3 5 0

Trevor Kleinman, Jacob Sloan (6) and Nate Bias. Trenton Williams and Isaiah Kelly. W-Williams (IP-7.0, H-5, R-0, K-6, BB-2, HBP-1). L-Kleinman (IP-5.0, H-5, R-3, ER-0 K-8, BB-2). Sloan (IP-1.0, H-0 R-0, K-0, BB-0). Hitting-Ironton: Jon Wylie 1-4, Jacob Sloan 2-3, Trevor Kleinman 1-3, Peyton Aldridge 1-3; RH: Dylan Griffith 2-4, Isaiah Kelly 1-1, Tyler Brammer 1-3 RBI, Triston Pemberton 1-3.