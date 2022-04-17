Brammer, Ironton rout Lady Rams

By Jim Walker

RACELAND, Ky — Let’s bow our heads and say, “Graycie.”

Ironton players and fans were all saying Graycie Brammer after she went 3-for-5 with a home run and drove in 6 runs as the Lady Fighting Tigers rolled past the Raceland Lady Rams 13-3 on Saturday.

Ironton (6-2) had 13 hits as Keegan Moore wad 3-5 with a home run and 3 RBI and Bella Sorbilli 3-5 with a triple and home run and 2 RBI.

Emily Weber was 2-4, Aubrey Ferguson 1-4, and Katelyn Moore 1-4 with a double.

Sorbilli worked the first 4 innings to get the win. She gave up 3 runs, one earned, with 2 walks. Keegan Moore went the final 3 innings for the save as she struck out 8 and walked one. She did not give up a hit.

Ironton snapped a scoreless game with 6 runs in the second inning.

With one out, Braylin Wallace, Jada Rogers and Weber all were safe on errors, Brammer cleared the bases with a double and scored on Keegan Moore’s single. Sorbilli capped the rally with a 2-run homer.

Raceland (7-9) got all its runs in the fourth on a one-out solo home run by Davanna Grubb and a 2-run double by Kaitlin Kurtcher after Makena Francis singled and Payton Mackie reached on a 2-out error.

Ironton got a run back in the fifth on a single by Ferguson and a double by Katlyn Moore.

The lead went to 9-3 in the sixth as Weber singled and Keegan Moore drilled a 2-run homer.

Ironton got 4 runs in the top of the seventh as Kylie Miller Walked, Rogers and Weber each reached on errors for a run and Brammer ended the scoring with a 3-run home run.

Ironton 060 012 4 = 13 13 1

Raceland 000 300 0 = 3 4 6

Bella Sorbilli, Keegan Moore (5) and Graycie Brammer. Davanna Grubb and K Vance. W-Sorbilli (IP4.0, H-4, R-3, ER-1, K-0, BB-2). Save-Moore (IP-3.0, H-0, R-0, K-8, BB-1). L-Grubb (IP-7.0, H-13, R-13, ER-1, K-2, BB-2). Hitting-Ironton: Emily Weber 2-4, Graycie Brammer 3-5 2B HR 6-RBI, Keegan Moore 3-5 HR 3-RBI, Bella Sorbilli 3-5 3B HR 2-RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 1-4, Katelyn Moore 1-4 2B; RHS: Kali Vance 1-3, Davanna Grubb 1-3 HR RBI, Makena Francis 1-3, Kaitlin Kurtcher 1-3 2B 2-RBI.