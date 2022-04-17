Brunswick blanks Lady Vikings

By Jim Walker

AID — The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings hung tough for as long as they could.

But the Lady Vikings couldn’t get any offense going as the Brunswick Lady Blue Devils managed to score 4 runs late in order to get a 5-0 win Saturday in the Valley of Thunder.

“Take away some errors and it’s a 2-0 ball game. We hit the ball pretty well but it is what it is,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

Brunswick got a run in the first Faith Vicek singled, Maddie O’Malley sacrificed her to second and Morgan Kinney had an RBI single.

The score remained the same until the sixth.

Katie O’Malley reached on an error, Emily Savage singled, Maddy Hicks and Elena Osowski each hit into a fielder’s choice but Kourtney Abshire had a 2-run double.

The final runs scored in the seventh.

Vicek singled, Maddie O’Malley and Kinney reached on errors and two outs later Katie O’Malley singled in 2 runs.

Lauren Wells pitched well in defeat as she gave up 9 hits, 2 earned runs, fanned one and did not walk a batter.

Aallyah Radwan got the win as she gave up 5 hits, struck out 4 and did not issue a walk.

Kylie Thompson was 2-3 for the Lady Vikings while Wells, Emma Ridenour and Madison French all went 1-3.

Brunswick 100 002 2 = 5 9 2

Sym. Valley 000 000 0 = 0 5 3

Aallyah Radwan and Maddie O’Malley. Lauren Wells and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Radwan (IP-7.0, H-5, R-0, K-4, BB-0). L-Wells (IP-7.0, H-9, R-5, ER-2, K-1 BB-0). Hitting-BHS: Faith Vicek 2-4, Morgan Kinney 2-4, Kourtney Abshire 3-3 2B, Elena Osowski 1-4, Emily Savage 1-4, Katie O’Malley 1-4; SV: Kylie Thompson 2-3, Lauren Wells 1-3, Emma Ridenour 1-3, Madison French 1-3.