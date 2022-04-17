D-B Elementary celebrates distinguished designation (WITH GALLERY)

DEERING — Students at Dawson-Bryant Elementary School started their day Thursday with a long-awaited celebration.

An assembly took place in the school’s gymnasium, to mark the school being named as a Distinguished School by the Ohio Department of Education last fall.

The school had been wanting to celebrate the achievement for a while, but had to wait until the COVID-19 situation improved and the county was out of the “High” classification for new cases.

The district’s superintendent and board members were on hand, as well as the Lawrence County commissioners.

“I’m proud to be a Hornet and I’m excited for what the future holds for you,” commission president DeAnna Holliday, herself a former Dawson-Bryant board member, told the school.

Commissioner Colton Copley read a proclamation from the commissioners, honoring the school for the achievement.

The district’s high school took part in the celebration, with its band playing for the event, while the cheerleaders led the students in clapping.

A project of NAESPA, the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program publicly recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for the outstanding academic achievements of their students. It highlights the efforts of schools across the country making significant improvements for their students.

The program has been in place since 1996, showcasing the success of hundreds of schools in one of three categories: Exceptional student performance and academic growth for two or more consecutive years, closing the achievement gap between student groups for two or more consecutive years and excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g. homeless, migrant, English learners, etc.

Principal Angie Lafon said only one other school in Ohio, Lynchburg-Clay, received the designation last year.

“I’m overly excited and proud of our faculty and students,” she said.