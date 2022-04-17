Health Department launches Running for Results

The Lawrence County Health Department has launched a new women’s program with the aim of reducing obesity in the county by three percent.

Running for Results takes place at the Ironton riverfront from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Participants can run, walk or jog, while the department is providing information, helping participants set goals, taking health surveys and giving out Fitbits and water bottles, Summer Taylor, environmental health educator for the department, said.

This week marked the kickoff of the program, which is paid for through a preconception intervention maternal child grant.

Taylor said the department will be offering other programs to support women’s health, such as weekly nutrition classes, which will take place at Ohio University Southern from 1-2 p.m. on Thursdays.

She said they are also planning to offer a yoga class, have a space set up for that and are looking for an instructor.

All activities in the program are free and those interested can go to the Lawrence County Health Department on Facebook or call 740-532-3962 for more information.