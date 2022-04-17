Lady Tigers fall St. Albans in 8 innings

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GRAYSON, Ky. — This loss was more about a rule.

Ironton battled back from a 7-run deficit after 5 innings to force extra innings only to lose to the St. Albans Lady Red Dragons 13-12 in eight innings.

Trailing 12-5 in the fifth, Ironton got 2 runs back in the sixth.

Emily Weber singled, Bella Sorbilli was safe on an error and Aubrey Ferguson and Katelyn Moore followed with RBI singles.

Ironton tied the game with 5 runs in the top of the seventh.

Kylie Miller and Jada Rogers singled to start the inning and Weber was safe on an error to load the bases.

Graycie Brammer hit into a fielder’s choice that produced 2 errors and allowed 2 runs to score. Keegan Moore then tied the game as she slugged a 3-run home run.

Ironton failed to score in the top of the eighth to open the door for St. Albans in the bottom of the inning.

Playing with the international extra innings rule, Jaden Conrad was place on second base to start the bottom of the eighth for St. Albans.

Moore struck out the first batter and walked Kyndall Harpeto set up a force play. But Tayven Stephenson singled on a 1-2 pitch to score Conrad.

Ironton went up 1-0 in the top of the first when Keegan Moore and Sorbilli waked and Ferguson reached on an error.

St. Albans came back with 4 runs in the bottom of the inning only to have Ironton score 4 time in the third to take a 5-4 lead.

Brammer and Keegan Moore singled and moved up on a ground out. Ferguson followed with a 2-run single.

Katelyn Moore singled, a ground out put the runners at second and third and Miller delivered a 2-run single.

St. Albans scored 6 runs in the bottom of the inning with 5 unearned.

Miller was 3-5 with 2 RBI, Rogers was 2-4, Keegan Moore 2-4 with a home run and 3 RBI, Ferguson 2-5 and 3 RBI, and both Brammer and Katlyn Moore 2-5.

Moore got the loss in relief. She pitched 2.2 innings allowing one hit, one unearned run, struck out 6 and walked 2.

Ironton 104 002 50 = 12 15 3

St. Albans 406 020 01 = 13 13 6

Braylin Wallace, Keegan Moore (5) and Gracie Brammer. Ava Bentley, Tayven Stephenson (3), Kyndall Harper (7) and Kiersten Lacy. W-Harper (IP-2.0, H-6, R-5, ER-2, K-2, BB-0). Stephenson (IP-3.1, H-3, R-2, ER-2, K-4, BB-1, WP-2). Bentley (IP-2.2, H-6, R-5, ER-4, K-4, BB-2). L-Moore (IP-2.2, H-1, R-1, ER-0, K-6, BB-2). Wallace (IP-4.2, H-12, R-12, ER-5, K-6, BB-2). Hitting-Ironton: Emily Weber 1-4, Graycie Brammer 2-5, Keegan Moore 2-4 HR 3-RBI, Bella Sorbilli 1-4 2B, Aubrey Ferguson 2-5 3-RBI, Katelyn Moore 2-5 RBI, Kylie Miller 3-5 2-RBI, Jada Rogers 2-4; SA: Jaden Conrad 1-3 RBI, Sydney Young 2-5 2B 3B 4-RBI, Kyndall Harper 2-3 2-HR 3-RBI, Tayven Stephenson 2-5 RBI, Ava Bentley 1-4, Kiersten Lacy 2-4 2-RBI, Kayla Coffman 2-3, Ali Long 1-4 RBI.