JoAnn Kratzenberg

JoAnn Gettys Kratzenberg, 88, of South Point, died on April 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.