Joyce Harvey

Published 2:41 pm Monday, April 18, 2022

By Obituaries

Joyce Harvey

Joyce W. Harvey, 90, of South Point, died on April 16, 2022.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, by her son, Timothy B. Harvey, at the funeral home.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, W VA 25702 in memory of Joyce W. Harvey.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

More Obituaries

Carrie Walker

JoAnn Kratzenberg

Frank Vickers

Lavanso Dotson

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you feel the $300 application and inspection fees for food trucks in Ironton is too high?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...