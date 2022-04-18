Joyce Harvey

Joyce W. Harvey, 90, of South Point, died on April 16, 2022.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, by her son, Timothy B. Harvey, at the funeral home.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, W VA 25702 in memory of Joyce W. Harvey.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.