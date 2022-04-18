Letter to the editor: Give credit for research on veteran

A recent article in the Ashland Daily Independent highlighted a veteran named Capt. Dean Gilfillan and his Purple Heart that was recently discovered at the Lawrence County Museum by Ms. Nicole Cox.

While kudos to Ms. Cox are certainly well deserved, credit must also be given to Ms. Patti Rice for her exhaustive research into the life and heroic exploits of Capt. Gilfillan. Ms. Rice is a local historian of significant note who brought Capt.

Gilfillan’s life to light years ago while doing research into the military lives of many Ironton and Lawrence County natives.

I know I share, with many, the well deserved thanks to Ms. Rice for her time and diligence in keeping us aware of our heroes of long ago. Ms. Rice, I salute you!

Butch Huff

Ironton