S.T.E.A.M. camp taking applications for summer

The Building Bridges to Careers Makerspace S.T.E.M. Camp (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) has evolved into a S.T.E.A.M. camp, with the addition of art.

The camp returns for the first time since 2019 this summer and is open to incoming freshmen through 2022 high school graduates from Appalachian Ohio.

Applications are being accepted through the end of April.

This residential camp is hosted by Marietta College, with the daily activities happening at the BB2C Makerspace and in the community. Over five days and four nights, students will explore and build upon their personal strengths and opportunities by engaging in a variety of S.T.E.A.M.-related projects and activities.

Only 25 high school students will be accepted. There is no cost to the students accepted, other than transportation to and from the camp.

This camp is sponsored by the Ohio Governor’s Office of Appalachia.

Those interested can apply at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScP3wpSFi2pAwLG6p5P8NliSr0kt5zMVQGv3_ET1iuOB3Prow/viewform