Rowe, Mahlmeister pitch Flyers by Green

They don’t wear wrestling trunks or have a clever name, but Elijah Rowe and Michael Mahlmeister make quite the pitching tag team.

Rowedown and Mahler? Nah.

Rowe and Mahlmeister combined on a 3-hitter as the St. Joseph Flyers down the Green Bobcats 6-1 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.

Rowe went the first 4 innings allowing just 2 hits and one run while striking out 10 and walking one. Mahlemeister went the final 3 and got the win as he gave up one hit, stuck out 5, did not issue a walk but did hit a batter.

“Elijah hadn’t thrown in a while and we were limiting his pitches. He threw the ball extremely well and he had good velocity and he hit his spots,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant.

“Mahlmeister came in and threw strikes and pitched pretty well. Our pitching was good. We still struggle offensively and we had to manufacture some runs. We need to start hitting the ball better.”

Green’s Nathaniel Brannigan did not allow a hit over the first 3 innings. He gave way to Landon Kimbler in the fifth and was saddled with the loss. He worked 4.2 innings, allowed just 3 hits, struck out 7, walked 2, and 2 of the 3 runs he allowed were earned.

The game was scoreless until each team got a run in the fourth.

Green scored when Brannigan walked, stole second and third and came home on a hit by Kimbler.

The Flyers tied the game in the bottom of the inning.

Brady “Q” Medinger reached on an error, stole second, went to third on an error and scored on Mahlmeister’s base hit.

St. Joseph (8-2, 4-2) took the lead with 2 runs in the fifth.

Drew Brown started the inning with a single, Matthew Heighton sacrifice him to second, Landon Rowe walked and Brown stole third. Rowe went second on a ground out and Medinger came through as he hit a 2-2 pitch for a 2-run single and a 3-1 lead.

The Flyers tacked on 3 insurance runs in the sixth.

Blake Stuntebeck led off with a base hit, Mahlmeister was hit by a pitch and they pulled off a double steal. Mark Hodges then delivered a clutch RBI single and went to second on the throw home.

Brown had a sacrifice to scored Mahlmeister and Heighton’s sacrifice scored Hodges.

The Flyers host Portsmouth Clay Wednesday and Green on Friday.

Green 000 100 0 = 1 3 2

St. Joseph 000 123 x = 6 5 3

Nathaniel Brannigan, Landon Kimbler (5) and Quincy Merrill. Elijah Rowe, Michael Mahlmeister (5) Blake Stuntebeck. W-Mahmeister (IP-3.0, H-1, R-0, K-5, BB-0, HBP-1). E. Rowe (IP-4.0, H-2, R-1, ER-1, K-10, BB-1). L-Brannigan (IP-4.2, H-3, R-3, ER-2, K-7, BB-2, Balk-1). Kimbler (IP-1.1, H-2, R-3, ER-3, K-0, BB-0, HBP-1). Hitting-Green: Nathaniel Brannigan 1-2, Landon Kimbler 1-3 RBI, Austin Ray 1-2; St. Joseph: Brady Medinger 1-3 2-RBI, Blake Stuntebeck 1-3, Michael Mahlmeister 1-2 RBI, Mark Hodges 1-3 RBI, Drew Brown 1-2 RBI, Matthew Heighton RBI.