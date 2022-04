Barbara Click

Barbara Ann Lewis Click, 83, of Ironton, died on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton.

Per her wishes there will be no services.

Memorial donation may be made in Barbara’s name to Community Hospice of Ironton, 2029 South 3rd Street, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements