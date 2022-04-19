Cynthia Price

Jan. 28, 1952–April 12, 2022

Cynthia Hoertel Price, 70, of Athens, passed away April 12, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Cindy was born Jan. 28, 1952, in Ironton, and was the youngest daughter of the late Karl and Bernice Sams Hoertel.

Cindy was a professional landscaper in the Columbus area for many years until her retirement. She will be remembered as the Queen of Green Thumbs.

She may have been known as the “Crazy Cat Lady.” Her cats, Jamal, Timmie, and Callie will truly miss their mom.

Cindy had a passion for gardening, reading and all living creatures.

She was a kind, gentle, selfless soul with a big heart.

Cindy was loved by all who knew her, she will be missed, but not forgotten.

In addition to her sister, Lynn O’Leary, with whom she resided, Cindy is survived by her sister, Karlene Ainsworth of Ironton; several nieces and nephews including special nieces, Erin O’Leary and Kacie O’Leary; great-niece, Briana O’Leary; and a great nephew, Mason Idleman.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry H Price; a sister, Sally Vanderpool; a brother-in-law, Donald Vanderpool; and a brother, Terry K Hoertel.

Per her request, cremation will take place.

Contributions in memory of Cindy may be made to the Athens County Humane Society.

Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.