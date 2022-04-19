Elena Szabo

Sept. 7, 1922–April 16, 2022

Elena Lucille Szabo, 99, formerly of Kitts Hill, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark.

She was born Sept. 7, 1922, in Ironton, the daughter to the late John and Emma (Murnahan) Dickess.

Elena graduated from Kitts Hill High School.

She retired from A&P Grocery Store in Ironton, where she was a cashier.

She was a founding member of the Rock Hill Gardeners flower club in which she held many offices.

Elena was a member of Mamre Baptist Church, Kitts Hill and she and her sisters often attended activities at the Baptist Church in Huntington, West Virginia.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Neal; and her second husband, Francis Szabo. Also, three sisters, Clara Sue Mootz, Sophia Wilson and Rachael Neal; and eight brothers, Frank, Tom, Jack, Ed, Mac, Wilbur, David and Mack Dickess.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Linda (Dave) Booth. of Pataskala; granddaughter, Jesse Scott, of Pataskala; grandson, Casey (Jennifer) Booth, of Circleville; two great-granddaughters, Emma Scott and Charlotte (Charlie) Booth, of Pataskala; two great-grandsons, Austin and Lane Booth, of Circleville; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be on at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor John Paul Patterson and Pastor Ryan McKee officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

