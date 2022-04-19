Ironton gets pitching and hitting to beat SP

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — In baseball, you need pitching and hitting. Jacob Sloan gave Ironton some pitching and Jon Wylie and Trevor Kleinman gave the Fighting Tigers some hitting.

Chaydan Kerns gave some of both.

All 4 players were helpful in giving Ironton a 10-0 Ohio Valley Conference win over the South Point Pointers in 6 innings on Tuesday.

Sloan went 4 innings for the win as he gave up 4 hits, struck out 6 and walked one. Kerns finished the final 2 innings allowing 2 hits — one of the infield variety when it deflected off his glove — while striking out one and walking one.

Wylie was 3-4 with a double and run batted in while Kleinman was 2-3 with 2 RBI. Kerns was 3-4 with 2 RBI.

Levi Lawson was 3-3, Tanner Runyon went 2-2 and Brayden Hanshaw 1-3 to account for the Pointers’ 6 hits.

Ironton (3-5, 2-3) snapped a scoreless tie in the second inning.

Brady Moatz led off with a base hit and moved up on a ground out. Kleinman drove him home with a line drive single to center.

Kleinman stole second, took third on an error and scored on a hit by Kerns.

The Fighting Tigers added a run in the third when Nate Bias reached on an error and scored on Wylie’s line drive double to center.

Kerns had a hand in Ironton’s next run in the fourth as he singled, stole second and scored on a hit by Matt Sheridan to make it 4-0.

Ironton had its fourth straight scoring inning in the fifth.

Bias led off with a double, moved up on a hit to left by Wylie who promptly stole second. Ian Ginger then singled home courtesy runner Eli Adkins and Wylie to make it 6-0.

Ginger stole second and third and Kleinman was hit by a pitch and stole second.

Kerns hit a hard ground ball that was booted for an error and both runners scored for an 8-0 lead.

The Fighting Tigers got 2 runs in the sixth for a 10-0 lead.

Tanner Moore led off with a hit, moved up on a wild pitch and went to third on a hit by Wylie.

Wylie stole second and then Ginger grounded out as Moore scored and Wylie went to third. Kleinman capped the rally as he singled in Wylie.

Ironton visits Fairland Wednesday and entertains Coal Grove on Friday.

Ironton 021 142 = 10 14 0

South Point 000 000 = 0 6 3

Jacob Sloan, Chaydan Kerns (5) and Nate Bias. Brayden Hanshaw, Ethan Layne (4), Levi Lawson (6) and Joey Lobaldo. W-Sloan (IP-4.0, H-4, R-0, K-6, BB-1). Kerns (IP-2.0, H-2, K-1, BB-1). L-Hanshaw (IP-3.0, H-6, R-4, ER-2, K-5, BB-2). Layne (IP-2.0, H-4, R-4, ER-4, K-1, BB-2, WP-1). Lawson (IP-1.0, H-4, R-2, ER-2, K-1, BB-0). Hitting-Ironton: Peyton Aldridge 1-4, Nate Bias 1-3 2B, Tanner Moore 1-1, Brady Moatz 1-4, Jon Wylie 3-4 2B RBI, Ian Ginger 1-2 3-RBI, Trevor Kleinman 2-3 2-RBI, Chaydan Kerns 3-4 2-RBI, Matt Sheridan 1-2 RBI; SP: Brayden Hanshaw 1-3, Levi Lawson 3-3, Tanner Runyon 2-2.