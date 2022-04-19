Sorbilli drives in 7 runs as Ironton routs Lady Pointers

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — Bella Sorbilli found 7 to be her lucky number.

Sorbilli drove in 7 runs as she went 3-for-3 with a triple and a home run to lead the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers to a 13-1 win over the South Point Lady Pointers in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Ironton (8-1, 5-1) collected 8 hits to back the 3-hit pitching of Braylin Wallace who struck out 6, walked 3 and the only run was unearned.

Aubrey Ferguson was 2-3 with a double and RBI, Keegan Moore 1-2 with a double and RBI, Emily Weber 1-2 and Katelyn Moore 1-3.

Allie Stidham was 2-3 with a double and Code Langdon 1-3 with a double for the Lady Pointers.

Ironton got a run in the second when Ferguson walked, Katelyn Moore singled, Wallace grounded out and Moore came home on a wild pitch.

The Lady Fighting Tigers then exploded for 10 runs in the third.

Weber led off with a base hit, Graycie Brammer and Keegan Moore walked and Sorbilli singled home 2 runs.

Ferguson doubled for a run and Sorbilli came home on a wild pitch. Jada Rogers, Weber, Brammer and Keegan Moore all walked for 2 runs and Sorbilli cleared the bases with a 3-run triple.

South Point (2-6, 1-3) avoided a shutout in the fourth when Jaidyn Malone walked, moved up on a ground out, took third on a wild pitch and scored when Aleeia Kleinman reached on an error.

Ironton got its final 2 runs in the fifth when Keegan Moore doubled and Sorbilli followed with a 2-run homer.

The Lady Tigers visit Fairland on Wednesday and host Coal Grove on Friday.

Ironton 01(10) 02 = 13 8 2

South Point 000 10 = 1 3 1

Braylin Wallace and Gracie Brammer. Sadie Perkins, Maddy Evans (3) and Aleeia Kleinman. W-Wallace (IP-5.0, H-3, R-1, ER-0, K-6, BB-3, HBP-1,WP-2). L-S. Perkins (IP-2.2, H-4, R-11, ER-10, K-2, BB-8, WP-2). Evans (IP-2.1, H-4, R-2, ER-2, K-2, BB-1). Hitting-Ironton: Emily Weber 1-2, Keegan Moore 1-2 2B RBI, Bella Sorbilli 3-3 3B HR 7-RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 2-3 2B RBI, Katelyn Moore 1-3; SP: Allie Stidham 2-3 2B, Kodee Langdon 1-3 2B.