Ironton gets past Fairland, 5-2

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Hits and runs are usually at a premium when the Ironton Fighting Tigers and Fairland Dragons play, so this game must have felt like a slugfest.

The pitching was still good and the runs really had to be earned but Ironton managed to get a 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference win on Wednesday.

Nate Bias and Trevor Kleinman combined on a 6-hitter for Ironton with Bias getting the win as he worked 5.1 innings allowing 5 hits, 2 earned runs with 7 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Kleinman went the final 1.2 innings for the save as he gave up an infield hit, struck out 2 and did not issue a walk.

Tyler Sammons went 5-plus innings for Fairland and took the loss. He gave up 8 hits, 5 runs with 4 earned, struck out 3 and walked one. Blaze Perry went 2 innings as he struck out one and walked 2.

The game was scoreless until the top of the third when Trevor Kleinman drew a 2-out walk and scored on a double by Bias to put Ironton up 1-0.

The Fighting Tigers (5-5, 3-3) got a run in the fourth to make it 2-0.

Connor Kleinman and Peyton Aldridge singled with one out. Hunter Freeman grounded out but a throwing error on the play trying to get Kleinman at third base enabled him to score.

The lead went to 4-0 in the fifth inning on singles by Jon Wylie and Trevor Kleinman and a one-out double by Brady Moatz to drive home both runners.

Ironton got another run in the sixth when Aldridge led of with a double, went to third on a sacrifice by Freeman and scored when Matt Sheridan put down a squeeze bunt.

Fairland got its offense going in the bottom of the inning.

Niko Kiritsy hit the first pitch for a home run to left field. Blake Trevathan got a one-out double, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on an infield hit by Cooper Cummings that cut the deficit to 5-2.

Trevor Kleinman was 2-3 and Aldridge 2-3 with a double to lead Ironton’s offense. Bias was 1-4 with a double and RBI, Moatz 1-3 with a double and 2 RBI, and Wylie and Connor Kleinman each 1-4.

Fairland was paced by Kiritsy who was 2-3 with a home run and Trevathan who also went 2-3. Cummings was 1-3 with an RBI and Brycen Hunt 1-3.

Ironton 001 121 0 = 5 8 1

Fairland 000 002 0 = 2 6 2

Nate Bias, Trevor Kleinman (6) and Hunter Freeman. Tyler Sammons, Blaze Perry (6) and Cooper Cummings. W-Bias (IP-5.1, H-5, R-2, ER-2, K-7, BB-2). Save–T. Kleinman (IP-1.2, H-1, R-0, ER-0, K-2, BB-0). L-Sammons (IP-5.0, H-8, R-5, ER-4, K-3, BB-1, WP-1). Perry (IP-2.0, H-0, R-0, ER-0, K-1, BB-2). Hitting-Ironton: Jon Wylie 1-4, Trevor Kleinman 2-3, Nate Bias 1-4 2B RBI, Brady Moatz 1-3 2B 2-RBI, Connor Kleinman 1-4, Peyton Aldridge 2-3 2B, Matt Sheridan RBI; FHS: Niko Kiritsy 2-3 HR RBI, Blake Trevathan 2-3, Cooper Cummings 1-3 RBI, Brycen Hunt 1-3.