COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for county this week

The Lawrence County Health Department has scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinics for this week, offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to ages 5 and up, as well as boosters for those 18 and older.

All clinics are set for the Lawrence County Health Department, located at 2122 S. 8th St. in Ironton.

Times are as follows:

• Today: 4-6 p.m.

• Thursday: 4-6 p.m.

• Friday: 9 a.m.-noon

Those coming for a second dose or booster are asked to bring a vaccine card.

All are asked to bring an insurance card to cover an administration fee, though no one will be denied a vaccine is uninsured.

The county reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 from April 8-14, with no hospitalizations or deaths.

Lawrence County is ranked 11th out of the state’s 88 counties for new cases of the virus.