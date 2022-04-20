Ironton’s Moore K’s 20 as she one-hits Fairland

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Keegan Moore admitted she’s had a slow start this season.

Evidently, she shifted into high gear on Wednesday and sped up like a sports car as she went from zero to 60 in just 7 innings.

Moore fired a one-hitter and racked up a 7-inning game school record 20 strikeouts as the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers got a 3-1 win over the Fairland Lady Dragons in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

“I started off the season a little slow, but it’s just because I didn’t pitch as much over the off-season,” said Moore. “It was the first time I just relaxed and gave myself a break.”

Moore was doing her best impression of Eliot Ness as she was almost untouchable. She walked one and the lone hit came with 2 outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Moore had 28 strikeouts last season against Portsmouth Notre Dame but it was a 16-inning game. She also had 17 against Westfall in the tournament.

“I got the rest over the weekend (Tri-State Showcase),” said Moore. “(Today is) probably the best I’ve felt. We played some good competition over the weekend and I came back stronger.”

Kaylee Salyer pitched well in defeat. She gave up just 4 hits, 3 runs with 2 earned, struck out 8, walked 3 and hit a batter. Ally Shepherd pitched one inning and gave up a hit while striking out one and walking one.

The game was scoreless until the fourth when Ironton got a run.

Moore walked, Bella Sorbilli hit into a force out, Aubrey Ferguson singled and Braylin Wallace had a 2-out RBI single.

The Lady Fighting Tigers (9-2, 6-1) got 2 runs in the sixth that proved to be the difference.

Ferguson reached on an error, Wallace drew a one-out walk and Kylie Miller came up with a clutch 2-run double.

Fairland (6-8, 2-3) got its run with 2 outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Katie Pruitt drew a one-out walk and after another strikeout she scored when Mika Jo Blake singled and an outfield error allowed the run to score.

Ironton had 5 hits with Miller going 1-3 with a double and 2 RBI. Brammer, Sorbilli, Ferguson and Wallace all had singles.

Ironton 000 102 0 = 3 5 2

Fairland 000 000 1 = 1 1 2

Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. Kaylee Sawyer, Ally Shepherd (7) and Mckena Black. W-Moore (IP-7.0, H-0, R-1, ER-1, K-20, B-1). L-Salyer (IP-5.0, H-4, R-3, ER-2, K-8, BB-3, HBP-1). Shepherd (IP-1.0, H-1, R-0, K-1, BB-1). Hitting-Ironton: Graycie Brammer 1-3, Bella Sorbilli 1-4, Aubrey Ferguson 1-4, Braylin Wallace 1-1 RBI, Kylie Miller 1-3 2B 2-RBI.