John Jones

John Paul “JP” Jones, 69, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Sally (Collins) Jones.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Elder Sue Schneider officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Veterans Section, with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post 8850.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

