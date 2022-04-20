Letter to the editor: Dolan is best choice for Senate

With early voting underway and Election Day right around the corner, it’s absolutely critical for Republicans across Ohio to ensure their voices are heard in the primary for U.S. Senate.

Having taken the time to watch this race closely, it’s clear that Matt Dolan’s experience, character set and strict adherence to the Constitution and rule of law set him apart from the field.

Ohio needs a strong, honest voice in Washington. I’ve spent time traveling throughout Ohio with Matt in recent weeks, meeting with state and local law enforcement officials.

As both a former State Attorney General and Auditor, I have been impressed by the fact that Matt is running a positive and solution-oriented campaign focused on making Ohio safer and stronger. As a Republican State Central Committee Member, it’s clear Matt is well equipped to grow our ranks and win the general election.

Also, Matt’s impressive record as a prosecutor, his work ethic as a state elected leader and his honesty about the challenges facing Ohio reflect his sense of purpose and ability to get things done. Ohio Republicans, women, and law enforcement could not ask for a better, more experienced leader to solve the challenges facing our communities today.

I am proud to strongly support Matt Dolan as our next U.S. Senator, and I hope you will join me in doing the same on or before May 3.

Betty Montgomery

Reynoldburg