Reds’ Kids Opening Day Saturday

CINCINNATI (April 15, 2022) — Fans should arrive early on Saturday, April 23 for Kids Opening Day presented by Frisch’s Big Boy before the Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 4:10 p.m.

The Kids Opening Day red carpet parade kicks off at 11:15 a.m. with kids lining up outside the ballpark along Joe Nuxhall Way to see Reds mascots, the Frisch’s Big Boy mascot and many other local mascots walk the red carpet.

Starting at approximately Noon, Cincinnati Reds players are scheduled to walk the red carpet to greet fans.

Event timeline:

• 11:15 a.m.: Mascot parade on the red carpet

• Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Reds player parade on the red carpet*

• 1:30 p.m.: Ballpark gates open for all fans

• 4:10 p.m.: Reds vs. Cardinals first pitch

Kids 14 and younger attending the Reds vs. Cardinals game will receive a Kids Opening Day Reds Hat presented by Frisch’s Big Boy, while supplies last.

After ballpark gates open, fans can enjoy Kids Opening Day activities in the First Star Fan Zone. The party features circus performers, face painters, mascots, a performance by the Cincinnati School of Rock and more.

Kids can line up after the game to run the bases, with line priority for Reds Heads kids club members.

Fans attending the game will receive a free 2022 Reds calendar, presented by Kroger, while supplies last.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call (513) 381-REDS (7337) or visit reds.com/KidsOpeningDay.

Times are approximate. Event schedule is subject to change.