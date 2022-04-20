Robert Beasley

Robert “Reb” Elliott Beasley, 70, of Ironton, died on April 18, 2022, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Carla Jean (Eaves) Beasley.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Terry Jones officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the Beasley family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.