Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By Obituaries

Robert Beasley

Robert “Reb” Elliott Beasley, 70, of Ironton, died on April 18, 2022, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Carla Jean (Eaves) Beasley.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Terry Jones officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
