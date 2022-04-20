Stevenson, Vikings blank Bobcats, 12-0

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — Mason Stevenson is a sophomore, but Symmes Valley Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe said he acts more like a senior.

Stevenson pitched a 2-hitter as the Vikings blanked the Green Bobcats 12-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Wednesday.

“Mason has been a big surprise this season. He grew over last year and he throws a lot of strikes. He’s a young sophomore but he has a lot of poise,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe.

Stevenson struck out 5, walked one and hit a batter as he picked up the win.

The Vikings (10-1, 8-0) wasted no time as they jumped in front 5-0 in the first inning.

Brayden Webb walked, stole second and scored on a hit by Levi Niece. Luke Niece walked and Aiden Hieronimus delivered a 2-run single. Ethan Patterson singled and Logan Justice had a 2-run double.

The lead went to 9-0 in the second inning.

Caden Brammer and Webb singled, moved up on a passed ball, and after Levi Niece hit into a fielder’s choice, Luke Niece walked and Hieronims had a 2-run double. Patterson and Justice followed with RBI singles.

In the third, Levi Best and Brammer walked, Luke Niece was it by a pitch and 3 walks forced in the final runs.

The Vikings had 9 hits with Hieronimus, Patterson and Justice all going 2-2 while Webb and Brammer were each 1-2.

Blake Smith and Landon Kimbler each went 1-2 for Green (2-11, 2-7).

The Vikings play at Portsmouth Notre Dame Thursday in a pivotal SOC game.

Sym.Valley 543 00 = 12 9 0

Green 000 00 = 0 2 0

Mason Stevenson and Nick Strow. Ace Thompson, Landon Lewis (2), Landon Kimbler (3), Austin Ray (5) and Quincy Merrill. W-Stevenson (IP-5.0, H-2, R-0, K-5, B-1, HBP-1). L-Thompson (IP-1.2, H-7, R-9, ER-7, K-0, BB-3). Lewis (IP-1.9 H-2, R-3, ER-3, K-2, BB-4, HBP-1). Kimbler (IP-2.0, H-0, R-0, K-1, BB-3). Ray (IP-0.1, H-0, K-1, BB-1). Hitting-SV: Caden Brammer 1-2, Brayden Webb 1-2, Levi Niece 1-2, Aiden Hieronimus 2-2 2B, Ethan Patterson 2-2, Logan Justice 2-2 2B; Green: Blake Smith 1-2, Landon Kimbler 1-2.