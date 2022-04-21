Curtis Adkins

Published 11:09 am Thursday, April 21, 2022

By Obituaries

Curtis Adkins

Curtis Michael Adkins, 46, of Chesapeake, died on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his fiancé, Tish Daniels.

Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Greater Love Temple, South Point, with Bishop T. Andrew Aiken officiating. Burial will follow the service at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

