Lady Hornets hold off Redwomen in OVC

COAL GROVE — If anything, the Coal Grove Lady Hornets are resilient.

After several tough losses, the Lady Hornets built a 6-run lead when the Rock Hill Redwomen began a comeback.

The Redwomen scored all their runs in the seventh inning but the Lady Hornets refused to yield as they held on for a 6-4 Ohio Valley Conference win on Wednesday.

Coal Grove built its lead thanks in part to Rylee Harmon who belted a solo home run and a 2-run shot, one in the third inning and one in the fifth.

Rock Hill tried to rally in the seventh but fell short.

Charlee Long doubled for a run and Nevaeh Hackworth and Tabbi Miller grounded out driving in runs.

Abbie Deeds picked up the win for Coal Grove as she scattered 11 hits, struck out 6 and walked 2.

Isabella Melvin also allowed 11 hits, struck out 3 and walked 3.

Besides Harmon who was 2-3, Katie Deeds was 2-4, Abbie Deeds 2-3, Jordyn Dale 2-4, Kassidy Travis 1-2 with an RBI and Jordan McComas 1-3.

Emma Stevens went 3-3 to pace Rock Hill. Aleigha Matney was 2-4 with a double, Long 1-3 with a double and 2 RBI, Hackworth 2-4 and an RBI, Emily Lewis 2-3 and Melvin 1-3.

Rock Hill 000 000 4 = 4 11 1

Coal Grove 002 22 x = 6 11 1

Isabella Melvin and Shaylin Matney. Abbie Deeds and Katie Deeds. W-A. Deeds (IP-7.0, H-11, R-4, ER-4, K-6, BB-2). L-Melvin (IP-6.0, H-11, R-6, ER-5, K-3, BB-3). Hitting-RH: Aleigha Matney 2-4 2B, Charles Long 1-3 2B 2-RBI, Nevaeh Hackworth 2-4 RBI, Emily Lewis 2-3, Emmi Stevens 3-3, Isabella Melvin 1-3; CG: Jordyn Dale 2-4, Rylee Harmon 2-3 2-HR 3-RBI, Katie Deeds 2-4, Rylee Black 1-3, Jordan McComas 1-3, Abbie Deeds 2-3 RBI, Kassidy Travis 1-2 RBI.