Lady Vikings get back-to-back 11-1 wins

AID — This battery was fully charged.

Symmes Valley Lady Vikings’ pitcher Kylie Thompson fired a one-hitter and catcher Jocelyn Carpenter backed her pitching at the plate as the Lady Vikings beat the Green Lady Bobcats 11-1 in 5 innings on Wednesday in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

Thompson struck out 5, walked 3 and hit a pair of batters as she notched the win. Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a triple and 2 runs batted in.

Symmes Valley (9-5, 7-1) got plenty of offense besides Carpenter by collecting 14 hits. Madison French was 2-3 with 2 RBI, Desire Simpson 2-3, Kaitlyn Maynard 1-3 with a triple and RBI, Kylie Jenkins 1-2, Lauren Wells and Jordie Ellison each 1-4 and Thompson was 1-3.

The Lady Vikings snapped a scoreless tie with a pair of runs in the fourth.

Simpson led off with a single and scored on Carpenter’s triple. French followed with an RBI single.

The lead went to 9-0 in the fifth inning.

Jenkins, Wells and Thompson all singled for a run, Simpson walked to load the bases again and Carpenter had an RBI single.

French singled in a run, Simpson scored on a wild pitch, Carpenter came home on a fielder’s choice, Maynard triple for another run and she scored when Ellison reached on an error.

The final 2 runs scored in the sixth.

With one out, Simpson singled, Carpenter hit into a fielder’s choice, French was hit by a pitch and Lily Schneider, Jenkins and Maynard all walked to force in 2 runs.

The Lady Vikings host Portsmouth Clay on Thursday.

Sym. Valley 000 272 = 11 14 4

Green 000 100 = 1 1 4

Kylie Thompson and Jocelyn Carpenter. Emily Brady and Kailyn Neal. W-Thompson (IP-6.0, H-1, R-1, ER-0, K-5, BB-3, HBP-2). L-Brady (IP-6.0, H-14, R-11, ER-10, K-0, BB-6). Hitting-SV: Madison French 2-3 2-RBI, Jocelyn Carpenter 2-4 3B 2-RBI, Desiree Simpson 2-3, Kylie Thompson 1-3, Lauren Wells 1-4, Jordie Ellison 1-4, Kylie Jenkins 1-2, Kaitlyn Maynard 1-3 3B RBI; Green: Kasey Kimbler 1-3.

MONDAY’S GAME

Symmes Valley 11

New Boston 1

AID — The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings got plenty of hits. But thanks to the pitching of Lauren Wells, the New Boston Lady Tigers had trouble getting any hits.

Wells pitched a one-hitter and her teammates knocked out 11 hits in an 11-1 run rule win over New Boston in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

Wells struck out 7, walked just one and the lone run was earned as she picked up the victory. Wells also went 2-3 at the plate with a triple and 2 runs batted in.

Desiree Simpson was 2-3 with 2 RBI, Lily Schneider 2-3 and an RBI, Madison French 2-3 and a triple, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-3, Kylie Maynard 1-2 and Jordie Ellison 1-4 with a double and RBI.

Wells singled, Kylie Thompson reached on a fielder’s choice, Carpenter had an RBI single and Simpson and a 2-run single as the Lady Vikings took a 3-0 first inning lead.

The lead went to 5-0 in the second as Simpson singled and scored on a triple by French and Schneider followed with an RBI single.

In the third, Schneider singled, Ellison was safe on an error and Wells had a 2-run triple.

New Boston got its run in the top of the fourth when Kenzie Whitley doubled and came home on a pair of ground outs.

The lead went to 10-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

Thompson singled, Carpenter reached on an error, they moved up on a passed ball, Simpson was safe on an outfield error as 2 runs scored andFrench delivered an RBI single.

In the fifth, Kylie Maynard led off with a single, moved up on a passed ball and came home on a double by Ellison to end the game.

New Boston 000 10 = 1 1 4

Sym. Valley 322 31 = 11 11 2

Kenzie Whitley and Jadelyn Lawson. Lauren Wells and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Wells (IP-5.0, H-1, R-1, ER-1, K-7, BB-1). L-Whitley (IP-5.0 H-11, R-11, ER-4, K-0, BB-0). Hitting-NB: Kenzie Whitley 1-2 2B; SV: Lily Schneider 2-3 RBI, Madison French 2-3 3B, Desiree Simpson 2-3 2-RBI, Lauren Wells 2-3 3B 2-RBI, Jordie Ellison 1-4 2B RBI, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-3, Kylie Maynard 1-2.