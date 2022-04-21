Perry, Portsmouth down Lady Panthers

By JIM WALKER

PORTSMOUTH — It was the calm before the storm.

The Chesapeake Lady Panthers and Portsmouth Lady Trojans were locked in a 1-1 tie for four and a half innings.

And then the Lady Trojan storm hit with Madison Perry generating most of the thunder.

Perry went 4-for-4 with a home run and 5 runs batted in as Portsmouth scored 10 runs over 2 innings to beat the Lady Panthers 11-1 in a 6-inning run rule Ohio Valley Conference win on Wednesday.

The Lady Trojans (11-2, 6-0) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Emily Cheatham reached to start the inning when her bunt attempt was misplayed. Cheatham stole second and an out later score on a hit by Perry.

Chesapeake (4-8, 0-5) came right back and tied the game with a run in the second.

Sam Hefner led off with a double and scored when Jaelyn Adkins reached on an error.

The score remain unchanged until Portsmouth erupted for 7 runs in the fifth inning with 2 outs.

Kyndal Kearns and Cheatham singled and Olivia Ramey walked to load the bases and Perry drilled a 2-run single.

Olivia Dickerson walked to load the bases and Ramey scored on a passed ball with Perry going to third. Perry then scored on a passed ball with Dickerson going to second. Katie Born followed with a walk and Faith Phillips singled to score Dickerson while Born took third.

Sydney Johnson reached on an outfield error as 2 runs scored.

Portsmouth created the run rule win in the bottom of the sixth with one out when Cheatham singled, Ramey walked and Perry slammed a 3-run homer to left field.

Cheatham was 2-4 as Portsmouth got 9 hits. Phillips, Kearns and Ayonna Carr all went 1-3.

Phillips got the win as she allowed 4 hits, struck out one and did not walk a batter.

Hannah Webb held the league-leading Lady Trojans in check until fifth. She struck out 2, walked 4 and 8 of the runs were earned.

Hefner was 2-2 with a double for the Lady Panthers while Rachel Bishop and Mckenna Brown each went 1-2.

Chesapeake 010 000 = 1 4 4

Portsmouth 100 073 = 11 9 1

Hannah Webb and Jaedyn Adkins. Faith Phillips and Katie Born. W-Phillips (IP-6.0, H-4, R-1, ER-0, K-1, BB-0). L-Webb (IP-5.1, H-9, R-11, ER-8, K-2,BB-4). Hitting-CHS: Mckenna Brown 1-3, Rachel Bishop 1-3, Sam Hefner 2-2 2B, Jaelyn Adkins RBI; PHS: Emily Cheatham 2-4, Madison Perry 4-4 3B HR 5-RBI, Faith Phillips 1-3 RBI, Ayonna Carr 1-3, Kyndal Kearns 1-3.