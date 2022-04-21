Phillip Robinson

Phillip Radford Robinson, 66, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Wilgus Fairview Cemetery.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be Monday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.