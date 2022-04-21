Tyler McComas

July 21, 1993–April 10, 2002

Staff Sgt. Tyler Carleton Douglas McComas, 28, of Chesapeake, passed away on April 10, 2002, in Greenville, North Carolina.

He served as the administration chief with the 3rd Marine Raider Support Battalion in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Upon entry into Heaven, Tyler saw standing behind Jesus was his grandmother Joyce A. McComas Johnson and uncle Larry J. McComas. Standing behind them, he saw other family and friends who have gone on before including thousands and thousands of his band of brothers.

Tyler was born on July 21, 1993, to Lyle D. McComas.

Tyler was a 2012 graduate of Chesapeake High School, where he was on the basketball and track team.

Tyler was a cars and coffee connoisseur.

He was free spirited and lived life to the fullest with a passion for God, country and guns.

Left here on earth to share his memories are his father Lyle and his sister Candace McComas.

Staff Sgt. McComas is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other extended family and friends — including the Marines at the 3rd Marine Raider Support Battalion.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family respectfully asks that donations and contributions be sent to the Fisher House Foundation at 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852 or at fisherhouse.org. The Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military veterans and family can stay free of charge.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.