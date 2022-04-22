David Jackson

David Lynn Jackson, 69, of Willow Wood, died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Jackson.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Getaway Community Church, Chesapeake. Kenova VFW Post 93 will be conducting Military Rites. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday.

There will also be a visitation held from 6–8 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.