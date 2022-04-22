EDITORIAL: Keep the voters informed

The primary election in Lawrence County is just under four weeks away.

This spring’s ballot is not an extensive one, with no Democrats filing for county commission or auditor and incumbent county auditor Paul David Knipp running unopposed in both his primary and the general.

The only competitive local race will be the county commission, where incumbent Freddie Hayes Jr. faces four challengers in the Republican primary. The winner of that race, barring an independent or write-in bid, will be unopposed for the office in the fall.

Last week, The Ironton Tribune mailed questionnaires to all candidates in countywide races, the responses we intend to publish in the April 30 edition of The Tribune.

With 1/3 of the commission on the ballot, it is essential that voters be informed and we encourage all candidates to fill out and reply.

This is an opportunity for those running to make their case to voters and we encourage them to use it.