James Hughes

March 2, 1935–April 21, 2022

James Franklin Hughes, 87, of Coal Grove, passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his daughter’s residence.

The Mohegan, West Virginia native was born March 2, 1935, a son of the late Edgar Washington Hughes and Beatrice McCall Hughes.

Jim was also preceded in death on Feb. 1, 2020 by his wife, Marcella Moore Hughes, whom he married July 1, 1973.

A memorial service to honor Jim’s life will be 6 p.m. Thursday at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2318 S. Fourth St., Ironton, with Pastor Rob Hale officiating.

The Hughes family will receive friends, Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

