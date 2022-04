Jeffrey Lyon

Jeffrey Martin Lyon, 66, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Darla Clark Lyon.

Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at New Hope Methodist Church, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.