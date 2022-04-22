Linda Myers

Linda Myers

Linda Sue Myers, 72, of Gallipolis, died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Darrell Fowler officiating. Burial will follow the service at Old Baptist Cemetery, Willow Wood.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

